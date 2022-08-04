Open letter to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on land distribution

Entornointeligente.com /

To The Ho­n­ourable Prime Min­is­ter of Trinidad and To­ba­go

Dr. Kei­th Christo­pher Row­ley.

13-15 St Clair Av­enue

Port of Spain,

Trinidad

I write to you seek­ing clar­i­fi­ca­tion on dis­turb­ing state­ments made re­cent­ly by the Ho­n­ourable mem­ber of Par­lia­ment Fitzger­ald Hinds. Mr Hinds clear­ly states that the cab­i­net has tak­en a po­si­tion of black af­fir­ma­tive ac­tion in Agri­cul­tur­al land dis­tri­b­u­tion.

Mr Prime Min­is­ter may I re­mind you that the Waller­field and Car­son field farm­ing projects un­der the PNM were failed Af­fir­ma­tive ac­tions ori­ent­ed projects ! Bil­lions were spent with on­ly aban­doned farms not long lat­er !

Mr. Prime Min­is­ter, you can not leg­is­late or make a farmer by al­lo­cat­ing land and tools! Farm­ing re­quires a love of till­ing the land and a spir­it of in­de­pen­dence no mat­ter how harsh the con­di­tions and how poor­ly the re­turns on in­vest­ments.

If this is now the pol­i­cy of your Gov­ern­ment, can I rea­son­ably now to ex­pect the same eq­ui­ty in the dis­tri­b­u­tion of State jobs in the civ­il Ser­vice that have tra­di­tion­al­ly been Afro dom­i­nat­ed ? Can I ex­pect to see more In­di­an po­lice­man? Can I now ex­pect to see more peo­ple of East In­di­an de­cent in your cab­i­net? Can I fi­nal­ly see equal­i­ty in the dis­tri­b­u­tion of State re­sources for fund­ing of cul­tur­al events, dis­tri­b­u­tion of HDC hous­es etc.

It would be un­wise for the Gov­ern­ment to cher­ry pick at what is equal and what is not .

Af­fir­ma­tive ac­tion has nev­er been proven to work, no mat­ter where it is tried and has on­ly served nar­row do­mes­tic pol­i­tics at the ex­pense of State Re­sources.

I ea­ger­ly await your re­sponse in this mat­ter.

Yours Re­spect­ful­ly Pun­dit Satyanand Ma­haraj

Satya Anand Ashram Aranguez

via email

