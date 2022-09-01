OnlyFans Creators Earned Almost $4 Billion Last Year

Entornointeligente.com /

Content creators on the subscription platform OnlyFans made nearly $4 billion in 2021.

The platform, known for hosting adult content, reported pre-tax profits of 433 million dollars last year, up from 61 million in 2020.

It comes after OnlyFans saw a spike in users during the pandemic.

However, the platform has faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent underage individuals from selling explicit content.

The company said it was continually improving its approach to safety and content moderation.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

