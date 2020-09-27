 Only five remain in isolation » EntornoInteligente
Only five remain in isolation

As a result, the number of confirmed cases recorded in Barbados remains at 190. The number of people in isolation dropped to five and recoveries increased to 178

Their tests were among the 244 conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Friday, all of which were negative for the viral illness.

Seven deaths were recorded.

The public health laboratory completed 22 780 tests to date. (PR/SAT)

