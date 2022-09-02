One On One Becomes 100th Company To List On JSE

Entornointeligente.com /

One on One Educational Services listed today as the 100th company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The company’s offer to raise $358 million closed on August 12. It was oversubscribed. Speaking at the listing ceremony, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, said the offer marks a significant milestone in Jamaica’s history, as the oversubscription confirms that more people are «recognising the potential in the market and are appreciating the power of capital to transform our country and our lives». She added that the level of participation showed that investors believe in the company and that they are receiving value for money. One on One is the fifth Junior Market company to list since the start of the year, exceeding the total number of listings to that market for 2020 and 2021.

