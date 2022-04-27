One killed after Coast Guard, fishing vessel collide

Entornointeligente.com /

ST GEORGE’S (CMC):

Grenada police have confirmed that at least one person died when a Coast Guard vessel collided with a small fishing boat at Grand Anse along the southwestern coast of the island.

In a statement, the police said that the accident occurred on Sunday night when the Coast Guard was returning to base from an operation.

«One of the occupants of the fishing vessel sustained minor injuries, while the body of the second occupant was recovered by divers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard,» the police said in a statement.

It said that it wanted to assure the family and relatives of the unidentified person killed «that a thorough investigation has been launched to determine what led to this tragic and unfortunate incident».

