One Don Trial Resumes Today

The One Don-Clansman trial is scheduled to resume today (Monday) in the Home Circuit Court following a near two-month break with the defence continuing closing submissions.   The trial, which started last September, was adjourned in July, to facilitate the closing of  the court’s Easter Term.   Attorneys for Tareek James, Kalifa Williams, Pete Miller, Roel Taylor and Danovan Richards completed closing submissions on July 25.   The attorneys have reiterated that the defendants were in police custody when the crimes they are accused of  committing, took place.   They argued that the main witness’ questionable evidence has weakened the prosecution’s case and urged Chief  Justice Bryan Sykes to find their clients not guilty.                                                                                                                       

