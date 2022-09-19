One dead in 7.6 Mexico earthquake

Entornointeligente.com /

A mag­ni­tude 7.6 earth­quake shook Mex­i­co’s cen­tral Pa­cif­ic coast on Mon­day, killing at least one per­son and set­ting off a seis­mic alarm in the rat­tled cap­i­tal on the an­niver­sary of two ear­li­er dev­as­tat­ing quakes.

There were at least some ear­ly re­ports of dam­age to build­ings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. lo­cal time, ac­cord­ing to the U.S. Ge­o­log­ic Sur­vey, which had ini­tial­ly put the mag­ni­tude at 7.5.

It said the quake was cen­tered 37 kilo­me­ters (23 miles) south­east of Aquila near the bound­ary of Col­i­ma and Mi­choa­can states and at a depth of 15.1 kilo­me­ters (9.4 miles).

Pres­i­dent An­drés Manuel López Obrador said via Twit­ter that the sec­re­tary of the navy told him one per­son was killed in the port city of Man­zanil­lo, Col­i­ma when a wall at a mall col­lapsed.

In Coal­co­man, Mi­choa­can, near the quake’s epi­cen­ter, build­ings were dam­aged, but there were not im­me­di­ate re­ports of in­juries.

«It start­ed slow­ly and then was re­al­ly strong and con­tin­ued and con­tin­ued un­til it start­ed to re­lent,» said 16-year-old Car­la Cár­de­nas, a res­i­dent of Coal­co­man. Cár­de­nas ran out of her fam­i­ly’s ho­tel and wait­ed with neigh­bors.

She said the ho­tel and some homes along the street dis­played cracks in walls and seg­ments of fa­cades and roofs had bro­ken off.

«In the ho­tel, the roof of the park­ing area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the sec­ond floor,» Cár­de­nas said.

She said the town’s hos­pi­tal was se­ri­ous­ly dam­aged, but she had so far not heard of any­one in­jured.

Mex­i­co’s Na­tion­al Civ­il De­fense agency said that based on his­toric da­ta of tsunamis in Mex­i­co, vari­a­tions of as much as 32 inch­es (82 cm) were pos­si­ble in coastal wa­ter lev­els near the epi­cen­ter. The U.S. Tsuna­mi Warn­ing Cen­ter said that haz­ardous tsuna­mi waves were pos­si­ble for coasts with­in 186 miles (300 kilo­me­ters) of the epi­cen­ter.

