One dead following shooting outside Residence

Three men were shot early this morning while sitting in a cabana outside the Residence nightclub at One Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain.
One of the three identified as Nihkil Luthra, died at the Port of Spain General Hospital after being shot in the head at least an hour and a half later. Businessman Eli Hajahlay,51, who was also shot in the head remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital . The third victim Roger Ramdeo, 34, who was shot in the stomach is now in stable condition.
Investigators told Guardian Media that the shooting occurred just after two a.m.
Police say a lone gunman who was sitting in a car walked up to the nightclub wearing a hoodie and a bandanna around his face and climbed up on the corner of the wall and opened fire on the men sitting inside the corner cabana before fleeing into the nearby car.
Within seconds of the shooting several patrons who were sitting and standing nearby scampered for cover.
An off-duty police officer who was inside the club told Guardian Media he quickly came to the aid of the injured men and had them taken in private vehicles to the St James Medical Complex. The injured men were later rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for emergency surgery.
Investigators are working on the theory that one of the businessmen was the intended target of the gunman.
Sources said that someone who was in the nightclub made a call minutes before the shooting to inform the gunman where the target was seated.
Management at Residence nightclub told Guardian Media this morning they were saddened by the passing of Luthra and said they were hoping that the other victims recover. The management said they will be issuing a statement later today on the unfortunate incident.
Reporter: Mark Bassant
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian