One dead, 3 injured in shooting at karaoke event

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its 26 th homicide this year when a masked assailant opened fire at a karaoke event in Arnos Vale on Thursday morning.

Jeran Deroche, of Frenches, was killed and three others were left nursing gunshot injuries.

Police said that preliminary investigations reveal that about 2 a.m. on Thursday, patrons were attending a karaoke event at Trotman’s Depot, in Arnos Vale, when an unknown masked gunman approached a group of persons and opened fire.

Officers attached to the Calliaqua Police Station were alerted to the incident and went to the scene.

Deroche and three other people — Elisha Wilson, of Yambou, Rashida Parsons, of Redemption Sharpes, and Tiffany Durrant, of Richmond Hill — received gunshots during the incident and were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Deroche was pronounced dead on arrival at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The motive surrounding the shooting incident is unknown at the moment.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Deroche’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to telephone 1-784-457-1211, 1-784-456-1810, 1-784-458-4200 or any police station or police officer with whom they are comfortable speaking with.

«All information received would be treated confidentially,» police said.

