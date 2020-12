Entornointeligente.com /

Employees operate at the general assembly line of the Beijing-Hyundai Works in Cangzhou City of north China’s Hebei Province, Dec. 9, 2020. Attracted by the Beijing-Hyundai Works in Cangzhou, 42 automotive part and component manufacturers from home and abroad have opened business in Cangzhou city with more than 200 related projects so far, providing jobs for over 20,000 people. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

