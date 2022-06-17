Olympic Day 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) celebrates Olympic Day on Saturday, June 25th 2022, marking the 128th anniversary of the Founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the observance of Olympic Day.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 25th 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with participants of all ages gathering at the Bath Estate Playing Feild from 2:00 p.m. It begins with the traditional Run/Walk/Cycle/Movement activity and will be followed by a demonstration of sporting activities at display booths at the Bath Estate Playing Feild by various national sporting associations. Preceding the event, the message of IOC President, Mr. Thomas Bach, will be read by the President of the DOC, Mr. Billy Doctrove.

The DOC is appealing for the general public to support this year’s event. This event is open to all age groups and

refreshments will be served. Please note that wheelchair-bound members and cyclist can also participate since the route has been modified to suit everyone and they should all gather at the Bath Estate Playing Feild from 2:00 p.m.

The route for the Run/Walk/Cycle/Movement activity is as follows:

Beginning at the Bath Estate Playing Field, take first right towards the Bath Estate Main Road; down the Bath Estate Main Road taking a left after the bridge towards the UWI Open Campus; through the Botanic Gardens gate to the intersection on Bath Road; right turn along Bath Road down towards the Goodwill Link Road; at the intersection on River Street turn right alongside the Windsor Park Sports Stadium River Bank on to the Bath Estate bridge take the first right turn after the Bath Estate bridge towards the Bath Estate Playing Field

