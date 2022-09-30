Old Harbour edge Denbigh in a five-goal thriller

Entornointeligente.com /

Old Harbour High kept pace with the leaders in Zone M of the ISSA daCosta Cup, following a 3-2 win over Denbigh High in their rescheduled encounter in Clarendon on Thursday.

The win for the Dwight Whyte-coached Old Harbour unit now sees them joining leaders Glenmuir High and Central High on six points.

Under gloomy skies at Denbigh, the hosts seized the early initiative on the heavy grassy turf and took the lead in the 11th minute when Alexander Dixon saw his long-range side-footed effort fly past Kristoff Johnson in the Old Harbour goal.

As Whyte continuously barked instructions from the sidelines, Old Harbour woke up from their slumber and got the equaliser in the 23rd minute through their talismanic mid-field maestro Shyjah Orridge.

Things would get even better for the visitors, as, five minutes before the break, Deshany Morgan dribbled past his marker and fired home to silence the home fans.

