Oil Traders Are Cashing In On Volatile Markets

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 83.56 -0.07 -0.08% Brent Crude • 10 mins 89.02 +0.16 +0.18% Murban Crude • 15 mins 90.62 +4.45 +5.16% Natural Gas • 10 mins 6.536 +0.066 +1.02% Gasoline • 13 mins 2.528 +0.015 +0.60% Louisiana Light • 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 5 hours Houthis Warn Oil Firms To Leave Saudi Arabia And The UAE 6 hours IEA: Global Gas Markets To Remain Tight Through 2023 7 hours China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits 8 hours Kazakhstan Pins Wave Of Cyberattacks On Foreign Actors 9 hours Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand 10 hours There Is A «Significant Risk» Of Gas Shortages In The UK This Winter 11 hours The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today 12 hours Norway Deploys Soldiers To Guard Oil And Gas Assets After Nord Stream Sabotage 13 hours Eni In Talks With Gazprom To Restart Russian Gas Supply 17 hours Refiners Expect Saudi Arabia To Raise Oil Prices For Asia In November 19 hours Eni Sounds The Alarm Over Further Russian Gas Disruptions 3 days Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day 3 days OPEC Raises Oil Production To Highest Level In Years 3 days U.S. Only Lifted Oil Production By 12,000 Bpd In July 3 days Exxon Tells U.S. Administration Fuel Export Curbs Will Raise Gasoline Prices 3 days EU Plans More Sanctions Against Russia 4 days China’s Largest Fuel Export Quota Of 2022 Could Spark Oil Demand Growth 4 days Activist Investor: Shell Must Do More To Curb Emissions 4 days Germany’s Energy Supply Situation Is ‘Extremely Tense’ 4 days Russian Oil And Fuel Exports Slump In September 4 days TurkStream Pipeline Has License Revoked As New Sanctions Come Into Effect 4 days Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Attacks State-Sponsored «Terrorism» 4 days U.S. Planning New Sanctions On Iran’s Oil Sales 4 days EDF Plans To Extend Lifespan Of Two UK Nuclear Power Projects 4 days Qatar Says Soaring Prices Have Forced Europe To U-Turn On Green Energy Ambitions 4 days IEA: LNG Market To Be Even Tighter In 2023 4 days Europe’s Diesel Crunch Is Set To Worsen 5 days Germany Must Cut Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid Winter Shortages 5 days OPEC+ Is Considering A Substantial Oil Production Cut 5 days Warren Buffett Buys Another Batch Of Occidental Petroleum Shares 5 days What Does Volkswagen Want From Today’s Porsche IPO? 5 days TotalEnergies To Spin Off Canadian Oil Assets As It Prioritizes Climate Strategy 5 days Oil Executives: Prices Don’t Reflect Tight Supply 5 days Dallas Fed Survey Sees Activity Increasing At Solid Pace In U.S. Oil And Gas 5 days Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages 5 days Biden To U.S. Oil Industry: Don’t Use Hurricane As Excuse For Price Gouging 5 days UK Debt Rates Surge As Pound Plunges Against The Dollar 5 days Iran Oil Workers Threaten To Strike If Government Doesn’t End Crackdown 5 days Russian Analysts Claim Nord Stream 2 Could Still Export Some Gas To Europe 5 days Germany Suggests Nord Stream Pipelines May Be Offline Forever 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 21 hours «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 6 hours «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 1 hour Wind droughts 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 1 day Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader 31 mins «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 11 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 hour Australian power prices go insane 9 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates 5 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com