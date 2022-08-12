Oil spill near Caroni Bird Sanctuary

KEJAN HAYNES
Environmental Management Agency clean-up crews worked late into Thursday night cleaning an oil spill near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. The oil was in a drain near the entrance of the Sanctuary, just off the highway.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally was on the scene. After being briefed by the EMA officials on the scene he said they were working on two possible theories
«It is possible according to what I have been told. It is possible that you it could have been a truck that would have been here earlier and probably poured out some old oil or whatever it may be, but it is also possible that it can be a leak and that is something they will have to investigate,» Rambally said.
As crews worked, there was concern because of the darkness the full extent of the spill would not be known until morning. While Guardian Media was on the scene, much of the clean-up was taking place in one spot.
The Caroni Swamp is a protected are and home to the nation’s national bird the Scarlet Ibis, which eats crabs that live in the mangrove. An oil spill in that area could have far reaching consequences.
«The Caroni Swamp really a treasure trove,» Rambally said. «My concern is that immediate steps are taken. All the right proactive steps are taken to ensure that we contain this oil. We mop up whatever has already been released into the environment. And I am very concerned about where this spill has reached if it has actually reached any riverine areas, because then that could spell certain disaster for the wildlife.»
The EMA has not yet released an official statement on the incident.
