Oil Prices Up Slightly

Entornointeligente.com /

Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up $0.25, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up $0.16. Both contracts had settled down around four per cent on Monday, with Brent down as much as $7 a barrel in the session and US West Texas Intermediate dipping roughly $6 a barrel.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com