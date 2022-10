Entornointeligente.com /

Oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday, as OPEC-plus considered reducing output by more than one million barrels per day, in what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.14 to $83.63 a barrel.

