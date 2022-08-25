Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 92.97 +0.45 +0.49% Brent Crude • 57 mins 99.34 -1.88 -1.86% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42% Natural Gas • 14 mins 9.390 +0.015 +0.16% Gasoline • 49 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Mars US • 1 hour 90.47 -1.92 -2.08% Gasoline • 49 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66% Murban • 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07% Iran Heavy • 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81% Basra Light • 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Girassol • 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25% Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21% Central Alberta • 17 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Giddings • 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49% ANS West Coast • 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Kansas Common • 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 3 hours Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 3 hours EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 4 hours TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 5 hours Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 6 hours Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 7 hours OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 8 hours IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 11 hours California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 1 day Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 1 day India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 1 day U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 1 day North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 1 day UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 1 day Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 1 day Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 1 day India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 1 day Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 1 day Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 2 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 2 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 2 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 2 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 2 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 2 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 2 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 2 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 2 days Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 3 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 3 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 3 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 3 days China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 3 days Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 3 days Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 3 days Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 3 days India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 3 days Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 6 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 6 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 6 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 3 days What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 15 hours Forecasts for oil stocks. 1 day «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms

Find us on:

Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid Shale investors have seen difficultâ¦

Oil Drops 5% On Disappointing Economic Data From China Oil prices fell sharply onâ¦

Oil Prices Climb Even As Payroll Report Surprises The price of crude oilâ¦

Home Energy Oil Prices Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase By Charles Kennedy – Aug 25, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT OPEC has increased exports by 200,000 bpd so far in August. Iran led the charge, increasing its output by 333,000 bpd. Oil prices have remained flat so far in early trading. Join Our Community Crude oil exports by OPEC members have gone up by more than 200,000 bpd so far in August, PetroLogistics data has shown, as cited by USB’s Giovanni Staunovo.

The total daily rate of oil exports from OPEC averaged 21.39 million bpd.

Iran’s oil exports have added 333,000 bpd so far this month, the data also showed . The total Iran has been exporting stood at 1.131 million, PetroLogistics reported.

Any news about export increases should be bearish for oil prices, but the recent news that OPEC and its OPEC+ partners are considering production cuts pushed prices higher as it highlighted the cartel’s power to direct supply in accordance with its interests.

In an interview with Bloomberg this week, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that » extreme volatility » was «undermining the market’s essential function of efficient price discovery», in turn rendering it impossible for physical users to manage the costs of hedging or navigate the inherent risk.

«This vicious circle is amplified by the flow of unsubstantiated stories about demand destruction, recurring news about the return of large volumes of supply, and ambiguity and uncertainty about the potential impacts of price caps, embargoes, and sanctions,» Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg.

He noted once again constraints on spare production capacity and noted that the risk of supply disruptions remained considerable.

OPEC+ undershot its production target by 2.9 million bpd last month after it produced 2.84 million bpd less in June. The reasons seem to include those capacity constraints as well as some OPEC members’ problems with boosting production at all.

The latest export data from PetroLogistics suggests the final production figures for August might be better, but just how much better remains to be seen. In the meantime, the risk of OPEC+ reversing its production policies to cuts would be strongly bullish for oil prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Canada Studies Direct LNG Exports To Europe What’s Behind Buffett’s Renewed Interest In Occidental? LNG Prices Haven’t Hit A Ceiling Just Yet Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com