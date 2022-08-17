Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 87.16 +0.63 +0.73% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.69 +0.35 +0.38% Murban Crude • 15 mins 93.80 +0.96 +1.03% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.300 -0.029 -0.31% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.885 -0.015 -0.53% Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Mars US • 18 hours 84.98 -2.88 -3.28% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.885 -0.015 -0.53% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 66.11 -2.34 -3.42% Western Canadian Select • 9 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82% Canadian Condensate • 9 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15% Premium Synthetic • 9 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21% Sweet Crude • 9 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28% Peace Sour • 9 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 9 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39% Light Sour Blend • 9 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 9 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18% Central Alberta • 9 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Giddings • 1 day 76.75 -2.75 -3.46% ANS West Coast • 5 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54% West Texas Sour • 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21% Kansas Common • 1 day 76.75 -3.00 -3.76% Buena Vista • 1 day 95.12 -2.58 -2.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 50 mins Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 1 hour Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 2 hours Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 19 hours WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 19 hours Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 20 hours Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 21 hours WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 21 hours Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 22 hours EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 23 hours Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 24 hours BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 1 day Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 2 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 2 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 2 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 2 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 2 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 2 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 2 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 2 days Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 2 days Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 2 days Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 2 days Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 5 days Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 5 days Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 5 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 5 days Chinese Oil Giants Sinopec And PetroChina To Delist From NYSE 5 days Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months 5 days Kazakhstan To Reroute Oil Flow From Caspian Pipeline 6 days Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End 6 days Shell Halts Oil Output At Three Gulf Of Mexico Platforms 6 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Resilient, But Could Drop With EU Embargo 6 days China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery 6 days UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock 6 days OPEC’s Oil Production Rises But Still Well Below OPEC+ Target 6 days Former UK PM Calls For Energy Utility Nationalization 6 days Alberta Oil Output Hits Record High 6 days EU Embargo On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect 7 days Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 19 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 2 days «Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas» – Bloomberg – (See image) 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project

Find us on:

OPEC Sets The Stage For New Output Cuts OPEC’s small 100,000 bpd productionâ¦

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India Russia’s share of the Indianâ¦

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand There’s a growing sense thatâ¦

Home Energy Crude Oil Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw By Irina Slav – Aug 17, 2022, 9:40 AM CDT Crude oil prices moved higher today, after the Energy Information Administration estimated a draw in oil inventories of 7.1 million barrels for the week to August 12.

This compared with a build of 5.5 million barrels reported for the previous week. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a modest crude draw of 448,000 barrels for the week to August 12.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for last week, which compared with a 5-million-barrel decline for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 10 million bpd last week, which compared with 10.2 million bpd during the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory build of 800,000 barrels, which compared with a much needed build of 2.2 million barrels for the previous week as inventories have fallen to critical levels.

Middle distillate production averaged 5.1 million barrels daily, compared with 5.1 million bpd for the previous week.

Oil prices hit the lowest in six months earlier this week but recovered after the API report as it suggested demand for oil remained stable despite the challenging economic situation.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $92.47 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate changing hands for $87.01 per barrel.

«A drawdown of U.S. gasoline stockpiles for a second straight week has reassured investors that demand is resilient, prompting buys,» one oil analyst from Fujitomi Securities told Reuters this week.

«Still, the oil market is expected to stay under pressure, with fairly high volatility, due to worries over a potential global recession,» Kazuhiko Saito added.

The volatility is being fed also by continued uncertainty about the Iran nuclear deal, after Iran sent a written response to the EU’s latest proposal with Iranian media suggesting it won’t accept it as is.

Another factor fuelling price volatility are the latest oil demand figures from China, which were weaker than many expected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com