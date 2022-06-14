Oil Billionaire Harold Hamm Proposes To Take Continental Resources Private

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 122.4 +1.47 +1.22% Brent Crude • 10 mins 124.0 +1.69 +1.38% Murban Crude • 4 hours 123.3 +1.12 +0.92% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.355 -1.254 -14.57% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.046 +0.011 +0.27% Louisiana Light • 1 day 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%

Marine • 1 day 115.5 -3.47 -2.92% Murban • 1 day 119.0 -3.49 -2.85% Iran Heavy • 1 day 115.6 -0.95 -0.82% Basra Light • 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 126.1 -0.18 -0.14% Bonny Light • 1 day 126.3 -0.71 -0.56% Girassol • 1 day 124.1 -0.80 -0.64% Opec Basket • 1 day 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%

Canadian Crude Index • 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76% Western Canadian Select • 11 hours 106.8 +0.26 +0.24% Canadian Condensate • 11 hours 123.1 +0.26 +0.21% Premium Synthetic • 11 hours 121.3 +0.26 +0.21% Sweet Crude • 11 hours 119.2 +0.26 +0.22% Peace Sour • 11 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22% Light Sour Blend • 11 hours 118.5 +0.26 +0.22% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours 122.0 +0.26 +0.21% Central Alberta • 11 hours 116.7 +0.26 +0.22%

Louisiana Light • 1 day 122.2 +0.19 +0.16% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 117.5 +0.25 +0.21% Giddings • 1 day 111.3 +0.25 +0.23% ANS West Coast • 4 days 126.0 -0.94 -0.74% West Texas Sour • 1 day 114.9 -0.58 -0.50% Eagle Ford • 1 day 118.8 -0.58 -0.49% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 117.5 +0.25 +0.21% Kansas Common • 1 day 111.3 +0.25 +0.23% Buena Vista • 1 day 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

11 mins Europe Imports Record LNG Volumes 40 mins Germany Scrambles To Take Control Of Russia-Owned Refinery 55 mins Oil Billionaire Harold Hamm Proposes To Take Continental Resources Private 1 hour Strong Demand Pushes LNG Tanker Rates Through The Roof 3 hours Japanese Refiner To Cut Capacity: Report 3 hours UN Secretary-General: New Fossil Fuel Funding Is «Delusional» 21 hours American Shale Drillers Set To Boost Production In July 23 hours EIA: Listed Oil And Gas Firms Spent Significantly Less On Exploration In 2021 23 hours Oil Climbs Back To Nearly $123 After China COVID Scare 24 hours Germany Could Spend $10 Billion To Bail Out Expropriated Ex Gazprom Unit 1 day Gasoline Prices In U.S. See Eighth Rise In As Many Weeks 1 day BP Quits Canada's Oil Sands 1 day UK Considers Decoupling Power From Gas Prices In Biggest Reform In Decades 1 day Norway Oil Industry Avoids Strike 1 day Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields 4 days Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes 4 days Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market 4 days Libya's Oil Exports To Dip Again Amid Renewed Port Blockades 4 days President Biden Looks For Ways To Increase U.S. Refining Capacity 4 days Falling Prices Help Germany Stock Up On Gas Ahead Of Next Winter 4 days Centrica Looks To Reopen Britain's Biggest Natural Gas Facility 4 days Russia And China Boost «Friendly» Ties As River Bridge Opens For Cargo Traffic 4 days U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors 4 days Energy-Fueled Inflation Prompts First Euro Rate Hike In Decade 5 days Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells 5 days White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric 5 days Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation 5 days Russia Claims It Won't Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers 5 days Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 5 days OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 5 days Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 5 days Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 5 days Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 5 days European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 5 days U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 6 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 6 days Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 6 days Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 6 days Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 6 days Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 3 minutes «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 24 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 2 days «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 8 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones 5 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

