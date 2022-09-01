Ohio Police Release Body Camera Video Showing Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man

Entornointeligente.com /

The police department in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States, on Wednesday released body-worn camera videos showing an officer fatally shooting a Black man in his bed during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. The Columbus Dispatch reported that 20-year-old Donovan Lewis was unarmed when he was shot in the early hours of Tuesday by Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police. Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters that less than a second passed between Anderson pushing open the bedroom door before the officer fired a single shot into Lewis’ abdomen. She says Lewis appeared to have a vaping device in his hand, and no weapons were found in the apartment. Police had a warrant to arrest Lewis on charges of domestic violence, assault and the improper handling of a firearm. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is probing the killing, the latest in a string of unarmed Black Americans being killed by police in the United States.

