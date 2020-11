Entornointeligente.com /

A sign of closure is seen on the door of a bar in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 2, 2020. Starting from Nov. 2, Belgium moved to stricter lockdown, with rules valid throughout the country to fight against COVID-19. According to the rules, all non-essential businesses have to close. Food stores and supermarkets remain open. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

