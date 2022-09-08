Official: Suspect in Canada stabbing rampage died after arrest

Entornointeligente.com /

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was caught on a highway near the town of Rosthern in the province of Saskatchewan as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Officers forced Sanderson’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference.

She said Sanderson went into medical distress after he was arrested.

She said emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

