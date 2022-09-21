Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

Entornointeligente.com /

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter the country by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country.

It is not immediately known whether the US will make a similar move by September 30.

The official said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give the final sign-off on it but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well as ending random COVID-19 testing at airports.

Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

