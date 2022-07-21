OECS Council of Ministers Meeting on the way in Dominica

Entornointeligente.com /

The OECS Council of Ministers Meeting got on the way today at the Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski, with eleven Ministers of Tourism participating to address key issues impacting the region’s tourism and hospitality industry while also devising effective strategies to spur growth in the post COVID-19 period.

Dominica’s Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Honourable Denise Charles assumed Chairmanship of the OECS Council of Ministers, taking over from Hon. Charles «Max» Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment — Antigua and Barbuda.

Her focus for today will be heavily based on tourism linkages, existing and potential which is shared among the OECS islands.

However, after what she termed as the best year for tourism, COVID-19 decimated the industry in the region with hotels being closed and livelihoods dependent on tourism such as; taxi operators, tour operator, hoteliers among others, were directly and or indirectly left vulnerable and struggling to survive.

The new chairman says at this current stage, the OECS Council of Ministers stands at a critical juncture for tourism in the region.

Meanwhile, Hon. Charles says investment in people will be equally important in moving tourism forward in the region, hence, hospitality training will be a priority on her agenda as chair of the OECS Council of Ministers Meeting.

Chairman of the OECS Council of Ministers and Dominica's Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Honourable Denise Charles.

