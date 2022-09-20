October 13 return date for businessmen facing US extradition

Entornointeligente.com /

Two businessmen who are wanted in the United States for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and America were on Monday remanded until October 13 when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Fifty-year-old Anthony Daniels and 60-year-old Hugh Fraser were arrested in targeted anti-narcotics operations by police-military teams in St James and St Andrew in July and placed before the court in relation to an extradition request.

Last Wednesday when they appeared in court, the prosecution indicated that it had received the supporting documents and would make disclosure to defence lawyers.

Consequently, Monday was fixed for the lawyers to return to court to indicate whether their clients will be challenging the extradition request.

But when the matter was mentioned yesterday, the lawyers indicated that they had only received partial disclosure.

