October 11 trial for Sangster airport workers held in cocaine bust

The four Sangster International Airport employees who are accused of trying to smuggle cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada last year all have a case to answer and are to go on trial on October 11.

In the St James Parish Court today, lawyers for Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr asked presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley to throw out the case.

Kerr is charged with possession of, dealing in, and exporting cocaine, while Reid is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Waite is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property, and aiding and abetting, and Murray is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

Waite is being represented by attorney Henry McCurdy, while Reid is being represented by Martyn Thomas

