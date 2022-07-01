Ocho Rios Seafood Festival returns August 6

Entornointeligente.com /

Gastro-tourism will receive a much-needed boost this summer with the return of the popular Ocho Rios Seafood Festival, set for the picturesque White River Reggae Park, Ocho Rios, on Independence Day, Saturday, August 6.

Absent for the past two years because of the pandemic, the festival returns for its 15th edition and is expected to attract its usual share of local and overseas patrons.

Promoters RajCam Marketing said the festival will not just feature its usual menu of scrumptious seafood fare but will see the addition of new and exciting dishes that are bound to please patrons. The festival will also feature a strong entertainment package.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has hailed the return of the festival, noting the impact it is having in helping Jamaica become one of the world’s major gastronomy destinations and creating a major dent in the US$150-billion business.

«Gastronomy is a US$150-billion business across the world,» Bartlett noted. «Events like the Ocho Rios Seafood Festival are the perfect fit to draw some of that business to Jamaica, giving us more opportunities to improve the country’s earnings and give tourism another reason to smile.»

