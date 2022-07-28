Oceano ‘pushing the envelope’ of gastronomic entertainment

Entornointeligente.com /

Minutes after ordering a cocktail on a Wednesday night at Oceano, it is delivered to the table. It’s the first thing the waitstaff will recommend, and it will leave you adoring the stylish Japanese-influenced restaurant.

The one-year-old establishment has taken its cocktail lifestyle up a notch to create a multi-sensory dining experience by blending culinary arts. In February, Oceano, located at Market Place, 67 Constant Spring Road, set out to curate a different setting, along with a new beverage menu, by introducing its ‘Weekend Cocktail’ series on a Saturday. Within four months, it has introduced entertainment and theatrical presentations to the dining room.

Taking place each weekend, customers can enjoy teppanyaki live cooking, provided by skilled chefs, as well as international fire dancers, belly dancers, and other theatrical acts putting on a show throughout the restaurant.

«We are pushing the envelope with Oceano. Through dedicated research, we draw inspiration from what is working around the world, but we are keen to do so in a way that maintains the quality of service and thus encourages loyalty from our customers,» said Chad Williams, director of Gastronomic Concepts, the operators of Oceano, in a recent interview with Food .

The operators would have launched its lunch menu around six weeks ago, introducing its soups, stir-fry and poke bowls and sushito, which is a combination of Japanese and Mexican flavours, such as seaweed and guacamole combined with steak, fried tuna, and crispy chicken.

