 Obama-era DHS chief Jeh Johnson says US has a ‘crisis’ at the southern border - EntornoInteligente
30 marzo, 2019
obama_era_dhs_chief_jeh_johnson_says_us_has_a_lcrisisr_at_the_southern_border.jpg

Obama-era DHS chief Jeh Johnson says US has a ‘crisis’ at the southern border

1 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Saturday that America has a “crisis” at the southern border, and that the number of apprehension exceed anything he encountered during his time serving under former President Barack Obama.LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

134289