Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Saturday that America has a "crisis" at the southern border, and that the number of apprehension exceed anything he encountered during his time serving under former President Barack Obama.
Obama-era DHS chief Jeh Johnson says US has a ‘crisis’ at the southern border
