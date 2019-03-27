Oba of Benin calls for serious sanctions on human traffickers

Entornointeligente.com / The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has urged the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to step into the fight against human trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims. The Oba of Benin made the call on Tuesday when he received the United States Charge d’ Affairs, Mr David Young, in his palace in Benin. Oba Ewuare urged the foreign body to work out sanctions for syndicates who were involved in human trafficking as well as the receiver countries. The monarch said there seems to be high demand for trafficking persons in Europe, hence the illegal business was thriving. He noted that if there is no demand, there will be no supply. The Benin Monarch solicited for grant to Oba Ewuare II Foundation to enable it rehabilitate the victims of human trafficking. The Oba of Benin thanked the United States of America for its approach to combating the scourge which included prevention, protection and prosecution. He said that the palace has succeeded in stamping out the activities of Community Development Association (CDA) which hitherto constituted a clog in the will of progress in Benin Kingdom. The monarch called for the return of Benin artefacts which were carted away by Europeans to enable the kingdom used them to establish palace museum. He urged the United States Charge d’ Affair to contribute towards its realisation. Share this: Tweet More WhatsApp RelatedLINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

