22 marzo, 2021

Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

  Workers unload a batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin, March 21, 2021. A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

COTONOU, March 22 (Xinhua) — A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening.

“I salute the Chinese government which, through the cooperation between our two countries, has supported the Beninese authorities in their efforts to fight the pandemic, since the appearance of the first case of COVID-19 on the territory of Benin on March 16, 2020,” said Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin as he welcomed the vaccines at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao noted that the arrival of the Chinese vaccine in Benin, is part of the cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to fight against COVID-19.

“Since the start of the pandemic in Benin, cooperation between the two countries has been exemplary, pragmatic and effective. The Chinese vaccine is a global public good accessible to all developing countries, especially African countries,” he said. Enditem

