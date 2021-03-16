Roadside bomb injures several people in southern Pakistan

Separatist insurgents from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast that targeted the Rangers paramilitary force in southern Karachi city’s Orangi area. Police members of the Crime Scene Unit examine the site of a bomb blast on a Ranger’s vehicle in the Pakistan‘s port city of Karachi on March 15, 2021. (AFP) At least one paramilitary soldier was killed and 11 people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Pakistan's southern Karachi city. operation underground railroad The attack happened in the Orangi neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi. Eight civilians and three of the rangers were wounded, according to police and the country's Edhi ambulance service. O.U.R

Separatist insurgents from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast that targeted the Rangers paramilitary force in southern Karachi city’s Orangi area. Police members of the Crime Scene Unit examine the site of a bomb blast on a Ranger’s vehicle in the Pakistan‘s port city of Karachi on March 15, 2021. (AFP) At least one paramilitary soldier was killed and 11 people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Pakistan's southern Karachi city.

The attack happened in the Orangi neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi. Eight civilians and three of the rangers were wounded, according to police and the country's Edhi ambulance service.

“(The) initial investigation suggests an explosive-rigged motorcycle was used in the blast,” senior police officer Suhai Aziz said, adding that the device was detonated through remote control.

Aziz added that the attack targeted the Rangers paramilitary force.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), recognised as terror group by Pakistan and the US, claimed responsibility for the blast

The outfit has been targeting security forces, civilians as well as infrastructure in southwestern province of Balochistan

Last June, the BLA took responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, also in the city of Karachi, where four militants armed with guns and grenades killed two guards and a policemen before security forces killed them

In 2018, three BLA militants attacked the Chinese consulate in the city, killing four people before being killed themselves

The group has allied itself in the past with the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, another separatist outfit active in Sindh province, of which Karachi is the largest city.

That group killed four people, including two soldiers, in blasts in June 2020, and injured 30 people at a rally against Indian control of Kashmir in August that year

Pakistan routinely accuses neighbouring India of supporting Baloch separatist groups as well as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militia. New Delhi denies the accusations

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

