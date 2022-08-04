NYCD launch 13th National Youth Awards

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Youth Council of Dominica has launched its 13th National Youth Awards which will be held on September 26th, 2022.

The council last hosted the National Youth Awards back in 2017.

It is an event hosted by the National Youth Council of Dominica geared towards celebrating the efforts of young people within the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Twenty of the country’s youth will be celebrated at the grand event in September.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822NYA001.mp3 First Vice President of the National Youth Council of Dominica and Chairman of the National Youth Awards Committee, Phael Lander.

Lander further highlighted the awards category that will be handed to the deserving persons at the event.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822NYA002.mp3 First Vice President of the National Youth Council of Dominica and Chairman of the National Youth Awards Committee, Phael Lander

