NY governor announces plans to establish Caribbean trade office

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK, CMC – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses.

Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region.

«Today, we are taking important steps to expand trade opportunities for New York State businesses in the Caribbean. This vibrant commercial region will help New York companies broaden and develop new partnerships, as we begin a new and exciting chapter in our economic development relationship with this market,» she added.

Hochul said the Caribbean is a growing market for New York State businesses and communities, stating that New York is expanding its network of global office coverage to meet the additional demand.

The Governor said qualifying New York State businesses interested in exporting can leverage New York State’s foreign offices for customised market intelligence and for assistance identifying potential sales partners or distributors in select countries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com