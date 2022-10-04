NWA Still Addressing Roads Impacted By Rains Associated With Ian

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is still carrying out inspections and restoration work on roads that were affected by flooding, landslides and breakaways during heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ian. The NWA says cleanup activities are taking place in Woods, Clarendon, which had severe flooding. NWA Communication Officer Dainalyn Swaby said at least three roads in Trelawny remain inundated. She said flooding along the Falmouth to Springvale road is receding and the agency will continue to monitor the situation. Water also remains along the Bunker’s Hill road, but according to Ms. Swaby, the area is «passable». Still, she urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution. Flood waters in Deeside to Dromilly are reportedly receding. The Craig Hill road in St. Andrew is still only accessible to small vehicles following land slippage and the Green Park road in Moneague, St. Ann has been reduced to single lane traffic after a section of a retaining wall collapsed. Ms. Swaby was speaking Tuesday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com