NWA Says Design For New Troy Bridge Almost Complete

The National Works Agency (NWA) says progress has been made in constructing a replacement bridge on the Troy to Oxford main road at the border of Manchester and Trelawny. NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw says the design of the bridge is «pretty much» complete and should be finalised by a senior engineer in the next few days. After that, a quantity survey will be conducted to determine the likely cost of the project. Mr. Shaw, who was speaking Tuesday on Power 106, said this will move the project closer to the tender stage. The bridge collapsed last year and residents have resorted to a makeshift zipline to get across the Hector’s River.

