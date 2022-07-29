Nutramix returns with big plans for Denbigh

Entornointeligente.com /

With the return of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show after a two-year hiatus, Newport Mills Limited (NPM), producer of Nutramix livestock feed, is ready to share the formula to success in livestock farming with farmers and patrons in attendance.

NPM’s message at the agricultural show will focus on reintroducing the company as «more than feed» and that good farming practices are not limited to good nutrition and animal feed.

«We have expanded our focus and realised that farming must take on a fresh look. We want to help our farmers achieve sustainability,» said Dr Gabrielle Young, senior manager for livestock support.

«To this end, we have re-energised our services to offer complete packages to our farmers with assistance in management, including record keeping, breeding services, veterinary services, to name a few.»

As the agriculture industry continues to seek innovative methods to promote sustainable farming practices, the company plans to demonstrate how nutrition, husbandry management and genetics, together, can achieve the industry’s goal.

