Nurse assistant charged for fondling 15-y-o

The male nurse assistant accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old patient at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover was charged on Monday and is slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Damion Bigby of a Hanover address. He is facing a charge of indecent assault.

Reports are that the 15-year-old student was admitted to the Noel Holmes Hospital on May 19 after she reportedly ingested pills in an attempt to commit suicide.

According to the allegations, Bigby fondled the girl while she laid in bed around midnight on May 21.

The child reported the incident to nurses and her mother the following morning. The mother then made a report to the police, who arrested Bigby on May 24.

The Western Regional Health Authority launched an investigation into the incident.

