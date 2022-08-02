Number of schools to be upgraded for increased access to early childhood education and construction on other schools set for 2023

Entornointeligente.com /

Increased access to early childhood education and the designs for a number of schools to begin construction in 2023 are well on the way.

That’s according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who said government is determined to provide access and ensure a comfortable learning environment for all children.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ020822SCHL001.mp3 The Prime Minister also highlighted works on the Dominica Grammar School where $43 million will be spent.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ020822SCHL002.mp3 Mr. Skerrit said government will also construct an early Childhood facility at the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School in Vielle Case to be funded by the Maria Holder Memorial Trust.

He also added that «works will also continue on the rehabilitation of the Grand Bay Primary School and the Castle Bruce Secondary School.»

Additionally, the tender process for the rehabilitation of the Dominica State College is almost complete and a contract will be awarded by early August 2022.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said Government is set to appoint a Director for 4H within the Ministry of Education.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ020822SCHL003.mp3 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

