Nucleic acid tests normal part of life

A resident takes a COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a testing point in Beijing, May 26, 2022. [Photo/VCG] There are signs indicating that having a nucleic acid test will become a routine part of life of most people even after the novel coronavirus is largely brought under control in a city, as many cities are increasing their nucleic acid test sites or optimizing their locations to ensure that the closest test site is within a 15-minute walk.

After fighting against the virus for so long, the nation has accumulated rich experience on how to tame the virus as soon as possible, early detection being the key.

Normalizing frequent nucleic acid tests has proved an effective way to discover the existence of the virus at an early date, which is key for the ensuing epidemiological probes and actions to cut the transmission chains and avoid clusters of infections.

Building a 15-minute nucleic acid testing network in a city is tantamount to building a monitoring network that aims to leave the virus nowhere to hide. The input is worthwhile as timely prevention can help nip the contagion in the bud, and it has proved to be more economical than other belated remedial actions that might result in the lockdown of a city for weeks or even months.

In other words, before the pandemic ebbs worldwide, building an efficient and convenient nucleic acid test network is a prerequisite to minimize the cost of the epidemic prevention and control measures.

As long as the country sticks to its dynamic clearing policy, the importance of a functional and responsive nucleic acid test network should not be underestimated particularly as the possibility of the novel coronavirus mutating to become more infectious remains high.

Reliable test results are the foundation for scientific decision-making, as they directly reflect the current epidemic situation ensuring timely adjustment and flexibility of the prevention and control measures.

With the biggest population in the world as well as the largest number of elderly and a not-yet-developed public health network, the country cannot afford to relax its vigilance.

The network of nucleic acid test sites should be regarded as a part of public health infrastructure, and their high visibility should be a reminder to the public that this will be a protracted war for all and that every test contributes to the fight against the virus.

Last but not least, the operation of the labs and companies involved in the building and running of the network must be subject to meticulous scrutiny as such a reliable and sizable source of revenue always harbors opportunities and space for the exchange of power for interests.

