NSWMA sanitation workers withdraw strike notice

Sanitation workers at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) have withdrawn their notice to strike.

The disruption was averted following a four-hour meeting between the government entity and the union representing workers on Tuesday.

The NWU issued a 72-hour notice on Monday, claiming that the NSWMA management had been ignoring workers’ cries for issues surrounding salaries and benefits to be addressed.

NWU General Secretary Granville Valentine says many of the concerns raised during the meeting were settled.

He says some issues needed more time to remedy and remain partially resolved.

