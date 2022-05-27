NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

Entornointeligente.com /

By JUAN LOZANO, DAVID A. LIEB and JILL COLVIN | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

HOUS­TON (AP) — The Na­tion­al Ri­fle As­so­ci­a­tion be­gan its an­nu­al con­ven­tion in Hous­ton on Fri­day, three days af­ter a gun­man killed 19 stu­dents and two teach­ers at an el­e­men­tary school on the oth­er side of the state, re­new­ing the na­tion­al de­bate over gun vi­o­lence.

For­mer Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump and oth­er Re­pub­li­can lead­ers were sched­uled to speak at the event. Lead­ers of the gun rights lob­by­ing group planned to «re­flect on» — and de­flect any blame for — the school shoot­ing in Uvalde. Pro­test­ers an­gry about gun vi­o­lence planned to demon­strate out­side.

Some sched­uled speak­ers and per­form­ers backed out of the event be­fore it be­gan, in­clud­ing sev­er­al Texas law­mak­ers and «Amer­i­can Pie» singer Don McLean, who said «it would be dis­re­spect­ful» to go ahead with his act af­ter the coun­try’s lat­est mass shoot­ing. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Fri­day morn­ing that he had de­cid­ed not to speak at an event break­fast af­ter «prayer­ful con­sid­er­a­tion and dis­cus­sion with NRA of­fi­cials.»

«While a strong sup­port­er of the Sec­ond Amend­ment and an NRA mem­ber, I would not want my ap­pear­ance to­day to bring any ad­di­tion­al pain or grief to the fam­i­lies and all those suf­fer­ing in Uvalde,» he said in a state­ment. «This is a time to fo­cus on the fam­i­lies, first and fore­most.»

The NRA said in an on­line state­ment that peo­ple at­tend­ing the gun show would «re­flect on» the Uvalde school shoot­ing, «pray for the vic­tims, rec­og­nize our pa­tri­ot­ic mem­bers and pledge to re­dou­ble our com­mit­ment to mak­ing our schools se­cure.»

The meet­ing is the first for the trou­bled or­ga­ni­za­tion since 2019, fol­low­ing a two-year hia­tus be­cause of the pan­dem­ic. The or­ga­ni­za­tion has been try­ing to re­group fol­low­ing a pe­ri­od of se­ri­ous le­gal and fi­nan­cial tur­moil that in­clud­ed a failed bank­rupt­cy ef­fort, a class ac­tion law­suit and a fraud in­ves­ti­ga­tion by New York’s at­tor­ney gen­er­al. Once among the most pow­er­ful po­lit­i­cal or­ga­ni­za­tions in the coun­try, the NRA has seen its in­flu­ence wane fol­low­ing a sig­nif­i­cant drop in po­lit­i­cal spend­ing.

While Pres­i­dent Joe Biden and De­moc­rats in Con­gress have re­newed calls for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde shoot­ing, NRA board mem­ber Phil Jour­ney and oth­ers at­tend­ing the con­fer­ence dis­missed talk of ban­ning or lim­it­ing ac­cess to firearms.

Gary Fran­cis, who trav­elled with his wife and friends from Racine, Wis­con­sin, said he op­posed new reg­u­la­tions in re­sponse to the Uvalde shoot­ing.

«What hap­pened there is ob­vi­ous­ly trag­ic,» he said. «But the NRA had noth­ing to do with it. The peo­ple who come here had noth­ing to do with it.»

Lar­ry Miller, 56, from Hunt­ing­ton Beach, Cal­i­for­nia, said he had no prob­lem with the NRA meet­ing tak­ing place af­ter the Uvalde shoot­ing. He called the shoot­ing «very sad and un­for­tu­nate» and said the gun­man didn’t «have any re­spect for the peo­ple’s free­doms that we have here in this coun­try.»

«We all share these rights, so to be re­spect­ful of oth­er peo­ple’s rights is to re­spect oth­er peo­ple’s lives, and I think with that kind of men­tal­i­ty, we should be here,» he said.

Peo­ple plan­ning to at­tend picked up reg­is­tra­tion badges and shopped for NRA sou­venirs, such as T-shirts that say, «Suns Out Guns Out.»

Po­lice al­ready had set up met­al bar­ri­ers at a large park where pro­test­ers and counter-pro­test­ers were ex­pect­ed to gath­er in front of the down­town con­ven­tion cen­tre.

«I know emo­tions are high. It’s not go­ing to change any­thing. We can be re­spect­ful,» Hous­ton Po­lice Chief Troy Finner said at a news con­fer­ence Thurs­day night.

Texas has ex­pe­ri­enced a se­ries of mass shoot­ings in re­cent years. Dur­ing that time, the Re­pub­li­can-led Leg­is­la­ture and gov­er­nor have re­laxed gun laws.

There is prece­dent for the NRA to gath­er amid lo­cal mourn­ing and con­tro­ver­sy. The or­ga­ni­za­tion went ahead with a short­ened ver­sion of its 1999 meet­ing in Den­ver rough­ly a week af­ter the dead­ly shoot­ing at Columbine High School in Col­orado. Ac­tor Charl­ton He­s­ton, the NRA pres­i­dent at that time, told at­ten­dees that «hor­ri­ble acts» shouldn’t be­come op­por­tu­ni­ties to lim­it con­sti­tu­tion­al rights and he de­nounced crit­ics for cast­ing NRA mem­bers as «vil­lains.»

Rocky Mar­shall, a for­mer NRA board mem­ber, said that al­though the tragedy in Uvalde «does put the meet­ing in a bad light,» that was not a rea­son to can­cel it. Mar­shall said gun rights ad­vo­cates and op­po­nents can per­haps re­duce gun vi­o­lence if they fo­cus on fac­tors such as men­tal ill­ness or school se­cu­ri­ty.

«Throw­ing rocks at the NRA, that doesn’t solve the next mass shoot­ing,» he said. «Throw­ing rocks at the peo­ple that hate guns, that doesn’t solve the next mass shoot­ing.»

But coun­try mu­sic singer Lar­ry Gatlin, who pulled out of planned ap­pear­ance, said he hoped «the NRA will re­think some of its out­dat­ed and ill-thought-out po­si­tions.»

«While I agree with most of the po­si­tions held by the NRA, I have come to be­lieve that, while back­ground checks would not stop every mad­man with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right di­rec­tion,» Gatlin said.

Coun­try singers Lee Green­wood and Lar­ry Stew­art al­so with­drew, Va­ri­ety re­port­ed.

White House press sec­re­tary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thurs­day that the NRA’s lead­ers «are con­tribut­ing to the prob­lem of gun vi­o­lence and not try­ing to solve it.» She ac­cused them of rep­re­sent­ing the in­ter­ests of gun man­u­fac­tur­ers, «who are mar­ket­ing weapons of war to young adults.»

In ad­di­tion to Patrick, two Texas con­gress­men who had been sched­uled speak Fri­day — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Cren­shaw — were no longer at­tend­ing due to what their staffs said were changes in their sched­ules. Texas Gov­er­nor Greg Ab­bott, who was to at­tend, was to ad­dress the con­ven­tion by pre-record­ed video in­stead.

But oth­ers were go­ing for­ward with their ap­pear­ances, in­clud­ing Re­pub­li­can Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Re­pub­li­can South Dako­ta Gov. Kristi Noem, and Trump, who said Wednes­day that he would de­liv­er «an im­por­tant ad­dress to Amer­i­ca.

«Amer­i­ca needs re­al so­lu­tions and re­al lead­er­ship in this mo­ment, not politi­cians and par­ti­san­ship,» he wrote on his so­cial me­dia plat­form.

In an in­ter­view Thurs­day on Salem ra­dio net­work, Trump re­it­er­at­ed his sup­port for gun rights.

«It’s you, know, in­ter­est­ing time to be mak­ing such a speech, frankly,» he said. «You have to pro­tect your Sec­ond Amend­ment. You have to give that Sec­ond Amend­ment great pro­tec­tion be­cause, with­out it, we would be a very dan­ger­ous coun­try, frankly. More dan­ger­ous.»

Though per­son­al firearms are al­lowed at the con­ven­tion, the NRA said guns would not be per­mit­ted dur­ing the ses­sion fea­tur­ing Trump be­cause of Se­cret Ser­vice se­cu­ri­ty pro­to­cols.

De­mo­c­rat Be­to O’Rourke, who is chal­leng­ing Ab­bott in the 2022 Texas gov­er­nor’s race, said he would be at­tend­ing the protest out­side.

Hous­ton May­or Sylvester Turn­er, a De­mo­c­rat, said the city was ob­lig­at­ed to host the NRA event, which has been un­der con­tract for more than two years. But he urged politi­cians to skip it.

«You can’t pray and send con­do­lences on one day and then be go­ing and cham­pi­oning guns on the next. That’s wrong,» Turn­er said.

___

David A. Lieb re­port­ed from Jef­fer­son City, Mis­souri. Jill Colvin re­port­ed from New York.

