NPFL: Match Day 17 Fixtures

Match Day 17 action in the ongoing 2019/2020 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) starts with a Saturday afternoon game in Uyo between Dakkada FC and Jigawa Golden Stars at the Nest of Champions.
Dakkada were humiliated by Kwara United in their last home game.
But they can take solace from achieving what no other side in the league have done last Sunday —- stopping Lobi Stars from winning in Makurdi.
The matches are paired as follows:
Saturday
Dakkada FC vs Jigawa Golden Stars
Sunday
Abia Warriors vs Warri Wolves
Enyimba vs Rangers (Postponed)
Katsina United vs FC IfeanyiUbah
Akwa United vs Heartland
Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars
Adamawa United vs Kwara United
MFM FC vs Plateau United
Rivers United vs Wikki Tourists
Lobi Stars vs Nasarawa United.
