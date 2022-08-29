Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets

Entornointeligente.com /

LON­DON (AP)—The an­nu­al Not­ting Hill Car­ni­val re­turned to the streets of Lon­don for the first time since 2019, with more than 1 mil­lion peo­ple ex­pect­ed to take in the mu­sic, spec­tac­u­lar pa­rades, danc­ing and food of­fer­ings at Eu­rope’s largest street par­ty yes­ter­day and to­day.

The car­ni­val, which cel­e­brates Caribbean cul­ture at the end of Au­gust every year, had to take place on­line for two years due to the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic.

The car­ni­val traces its his­to­ry back to 1958, when Trinida­di­an hu­man rights ac­tivist Clau­dia Jones be­gan or­gan­is­ing a gath­er­ing to uni­fy the com­mu­ni­ty af­ter a se­ries of racial­ly mo­ti­vat­ed at­tacks on West In­di­ans in west Lon­don’s Not­ting Hill neigh­bour­hood.

The event has grown from a fes­ti­val draw­ing sev­er­al hun­dred peo­ple to a huge an­nu­al street par­ty, with tens of thou­sands of per­form­ers in the pa­rade and more than 30 sound sys­tems.

