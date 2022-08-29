Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets

LONDON (AP)—The annual Notting Hill Carnival returned to the streets of London for the first time since 2019, with more than 1 million people expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe’s largest street party yesterday and today.
The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture at the end of August every year, had to take place online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organising a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London’s Notting Hill neighbourhood.
The event has grown from a festival drawing several hundred people to a huge annual street party, with tens of thousands of performers in the parade and more than 30 sound systems.
