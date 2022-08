Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives informs the public that the start of the 2022 Farm Labour Support Programme has been postponed until further notice.

The ministry apologises to all involved for any inconvenience caused.

