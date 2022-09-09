Notice of service interruptions 

Entornointeligente.com /

Grenlec is advising customers about an issue at its Generation Plant that has resulted in outages in some communities in the South and North of the Island.

The current service interruptions may last for several hours as our team assesses and effects repairs.

The unavailability of one engine which is being overhauled and the challenge with another engine are responsible for some of the recent outages at the Plant.

An external technical support person is already on site assisting Grenlec as we work to resolve the situation.

Grenlec apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience at this time.

We assure customers that our team is giving this urgent attention as reliability is among our top priorities.

Grenlec

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com