Nothing wrong with people seeking greener pastures

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have read various submissions regarding the ‘crisis’ in finding teachers for schools, as well as other arguments regarding migration. I am sharing this perspective which is often the ‘hidden’ but real agenda.

Speak to the persons who sent copious letters of application daily, almost minutely. Not even the courtesy of a bulk email-generated response.

Investigate all those ‘interviews’ for positions already designated. Not to mention the cold shoulders and hostile questions making mockery of a candidate’s best pitch. Panel members showing flagrant disrespect for their own organisation, talking on the phone during the bulk of the time in an interview. This is an islandwide experience.

