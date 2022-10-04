Norwegian Cruise Line Eliminates All COVID-19 Protocols

Entornointeligente.com /

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has decided to eliminate all COVID-19 testing, mask and vaccination requirements for its passengers effective today. However the cruise line said in a statement passengers will still be governed by country-specific travel requirements. NCL President Harry Sommer suggested that some travelers have been patiently waiting to vacation without the restrictions. The statement noted that with the relaxation of these protocols, NCL is further aligned with other global travel organizations.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com