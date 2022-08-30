Norway’s Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 91.92 -5.09 -5.25% Brent Crude • 10 mins 99.44 -5.65 -5.38% Murban Crude • 15 mins 103.9 -0.85 -0.81% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.173 -0.163 -1.75% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.690 -0.188 -6.52% Louisiana Light • 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Louisiana Light • 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21% Mars US • 22 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.690 -0.188 -6.52%

Marine • 2 days 99.98 +0.52 +0.52% Murban • 2 days 101.6 +1.77 +1.77% Iran Heavy • 5 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 5 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Bonny Light • 5 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 5 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 76.23 +3.65 +5.03% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 82.91 +3.95 +5.00% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 99.16 +3.95 +4.15% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 97.41 +3.95 +4.23% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 95.31 +3.95 +4.32% Peace Sour • 13 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46% Peace Sour • 13 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 94.56 +3.95 +4.36% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 98.11 +3.95 +4.19% Central Alberta • 13 hours 92.76 +3.95 +4.45%

Louisiana Light • 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76% Giddings • 2 days 87.25 +4.25 +5.12% ANS West Coast • 8 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 19 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 8 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Eagle Ford • 8 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76% Kansas Common • 8 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 6 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Croatian Energy Company Caught Up In Massive Gas Fraud 2 hours Goldman Sachs: UK Inflation Could Break 22% If Gas Prices Remain High 3 hours Russia Claims Sanctions Are Preventing Gas Supply To Europe 4 hours Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea 5 hours EU Looks To Intervene In Energy Market Amid Skyrocketing Prices 7 hours Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 9 hours Indiana Refinery To Restart Before Gasoline Prices Surge 11 hours Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium 13 hours At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone 21 hours Pemex Sees Sizeable Increase In Crude Processing In July 24 hours IEA: Russian Oil Output Still Exceeding Expectations 1 day Musk Goes Viral With Oil & Gas Tweet 1 day Ford Hikes Price Of New Mach-E EV By $8,000 1 day European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule 1 day Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia 1 day Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 1 day Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 1 day High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 1 day Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 1 day Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 2 days Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 4 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 4 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 4 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 4 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 4 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 4 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 4 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 4 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 5 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 5 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 5 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 5 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 5 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 5 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 5 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 5 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 5 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 6 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 6 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Wind droughts 6 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 hours «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com