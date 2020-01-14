Northern Rangers, GFC complete Turbo semi-finals lineup

Entornointeligente.com /

Part of Sunday night’s Turbo Football quarter-finals (Samuel Maughn photo) NORTHERN Rangers FC and Georgetown Football Club are the last two teams through to the semi-final of the ongoing Turbo Knock Out football tournament’s semi-final stage.

The final two quarter- final games were completed on Sunday evening at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue on Sunday evening.

Both sides had contrasting paths to the next round with the first game of the evening pitting the Rangers against Riddim Squad.

The game went through regular time without a goal being scored, despite both sides having their fair share of tries.

Even at the end of extra time, a winner could not be determined and, as such, penalties were used to decide who would move onto the next round. In the end, it was the Rangers who triumphed 2-0. The second game was a gritty battle between Santos U-20 and GFC.

Initially, Santos U-20 had the lead through a Marcus Wilson-strike in the 19 th minute, a passage of play when they enjoyed the majority of the ball possession.

However, when GFC got into their groove, Deo Alfred was the man who netted the equalizer in the 32 nd minute.

Try as they might, neither side could secure the decider in the first half, so when they came out in the second half, things were even more tense.

In the remaining 45 minutes, no decider was found and they went through into Extra time.

It looked as though the game would head to a penalty shootout, much like the earlier encounter, but Paul Fields, in the 108 th minute ensured GFC had the win.

The semi-finals are billed for Sunday at the Ministry of Educaiton ground with Pouderoyen taking on Fruta Conquerors and Northern Rangers playing GFC.

